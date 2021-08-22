Credit Suisse Group Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $82.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $587,160. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

