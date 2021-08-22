Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cree by 114,721.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,816 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at $5,512,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cree by 45.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,417 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Cree by 36.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,871 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Cree by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,976 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

