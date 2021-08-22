CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.39.
CRH opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.54.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
