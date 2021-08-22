Critical Contrast: Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) versus Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $236.41 million 1.44 $39.42 million N/A N/A Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Title and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.84%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Title and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 21.72% 30.55% 22.12% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

