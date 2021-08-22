Critical Review: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Starco Brands alerts:

This table compares Starco Brands and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands 32.02% -112.89% 65.46% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.20%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starco Brands and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starco Brands and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $1.37 million 58.08 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.45 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stagwell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starco Brands beats Stagwell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.