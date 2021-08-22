Critical Survey: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Transphorm and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 146.79%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Netlist.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million 13.95 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -6.96 Netlist $47.23 million 34.48 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -181.00

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Netlist 19.67% 1,784.10% 62.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netlist beats Transphorm on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

