Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCRN. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $184,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

