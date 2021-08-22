CryptEx Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $16.12 or 0.00033059 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $14,412.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,799.11 or 1.00105148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009469 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.