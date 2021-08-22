Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,290 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $518.99 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $527.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

