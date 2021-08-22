Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,925 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.