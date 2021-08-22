Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

LPCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

LPCN stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

