Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.58 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30.

EDAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

