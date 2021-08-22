Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $231.67. 997,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,035. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

