CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 996 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

