CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 49,906 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman sold 28,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $1,320,026.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,554.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,734 shares of company stock worth $8,149,476 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 1,891,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

