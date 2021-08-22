CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 846 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

