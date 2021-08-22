CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Lindsay worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE LNN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.03. 65,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

