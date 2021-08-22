CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.69 million and $1.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00374456 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.88 or 1.00058900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.