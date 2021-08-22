CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $425,502.00

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. CYCLUB has a market cap of $16.92 million and $425,502.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLUB coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00912580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.06 or 0.06620243 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

