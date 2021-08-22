DA Davidson Increases Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $200.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

