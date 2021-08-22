Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.