Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

DHR opened at $321.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

