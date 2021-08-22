Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) 1-Day Volume Hits $476,820.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $476,820.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.55 or 0.00166727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00818447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,295 coins and its circulating supply is 38,034 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

