Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.24.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.15 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,812 shares of company stock valued at $149,406,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

