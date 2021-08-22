Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 93.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Analysts expect that Datto will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,244 shares of company stock worth $9,931,817. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

