Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,539,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,061,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,596,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCRB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

DCRB stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.