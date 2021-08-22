Decentral Games (DG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $234.32 or 0.00484140 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $71.54 million and $2.84 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00129428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00156015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.67 or 0.99939587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00910013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.08 or 0.06622205 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,308 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

