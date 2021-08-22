Deeper Network (DPR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.37 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $51.16 million and $1.37 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

