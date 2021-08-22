Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.52. 25,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 700,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.