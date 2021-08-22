Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

DELL traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,423. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

