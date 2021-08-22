DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report $3.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 384,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $188,167.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,358 shares of company stock worth $2,320,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

