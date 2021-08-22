Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €63.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.92 ($75.20).

Several brokerages recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DPW opened at €59.41 ($69.89) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

