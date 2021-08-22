Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.92 ($75.20).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €59.41 ($69.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.95. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.