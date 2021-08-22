Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.42 ($59.32).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DWNI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

