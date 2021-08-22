Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DWHHF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$61.84 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

