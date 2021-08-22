DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

