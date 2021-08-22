DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.52. DexCom reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.99. 486,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,765. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.