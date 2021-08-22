DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

