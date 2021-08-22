Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

