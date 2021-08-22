DigitalBits Reaches One Day Volume of $1.31 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $153.83 million and $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.88 or 0.00485895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.36 or 0.01233397 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,266,813 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.