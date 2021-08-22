Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 291,277 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $12,509,000.

VNQI stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

