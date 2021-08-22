Disciplined Investments LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90.

