Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,428,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 323,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

