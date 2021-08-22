Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 143,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

