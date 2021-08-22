district0x Market Cap Tops $115.35 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. district0x has a total market capitalization of $115.35 million and $6.79 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101692 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

