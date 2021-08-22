DMM: Governance Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

