DogeCash Price Tops $0.0815 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1,659.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019173 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,703,450 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

