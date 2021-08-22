Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

