Donut 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $800,318.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $952,174.23 and approximately $800,318.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

