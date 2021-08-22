DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $184.08. 6,305,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,592. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

